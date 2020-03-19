Mental health therapist provides tips to reduce stress for both parents and children

With kids out of school and many parents working from home due to the potential spread of COVID-19, stress and anxiety may be reaching a high for a lot of us.

Erin Thuner, a mental health therapist in Minot said parents may unknowingly project their own worries onto their children.

She recommends parents process their own anxiety and fears so they can better help their children process theirs.

Thuner has more tips parents can use while at home during this time.

“Asking open-ended questions to kiddos, understanding what is age-appropriate for them, ensuring that they’re maintaining a routine and a structure. Right now I think kids are probably still unsure about what’s going on. It feels like spring break but also they know that there is more to it. We also don’t know how long this is going to last,” Thuner said.

Thuner also said at-home exercise is a great way to reduce stress for the whole family.