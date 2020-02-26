MHA 5th annual Ice Warrior Plunge

Some brave people in New Town took the plunge on Wednesday for a great cause.

The Three Affiliated Tribes held their fifth Ice Water Plunge, where people lined up to jump in freezing water to raise money for the American Indian Cancer Foundation and other local organizations.

We spoke to one person who said taking the chilly dip was a no-brainer.

“I’m out here to jump in for everybody that I know that has ever struggled with fighting this. Alongside it, individually, as a family, as a people. It’s all over the world. We all struggle against fighting cancer,” said Richard Hosie.

Chairman Mark Fox was first to take the dive.