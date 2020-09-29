Mighty Missouri Coffee Co. is brewing something special for National Coffee Day

We are celebrating National Coffee Day today and, well, every day. We stopped by a Bismarck coffee company that launched a special coffee just in time for the special day.

Mighty Missouri Coffee Company has been around for a few years now and recently
launched something new: Cold Brew coffee in a can.

Owner of Mighty Mo, Brian Jackson says there’s a spirit of adventure in North Dakota and coffee embraces that experience. So after 8 years of business, the nitro cold brew in a can made sense.

“It’s always been a goal of ours to try new things, get into new things so that cold brew coffee is just a whole new world,” says Jackson.

And today it’s shipping out to several locations in the Midwest. Jackson says, ‘We’ve been kind of building this Mighty Missouri coffee since 2012 to be like a North Dakota thing. Like we’re born here… raised here. Just really proud of it.”

