Mighty Mo Coffee Co starts the new year with a new adventure

What started seven years ago as a coffee roasting business turned into much more. And Mighty Missouri Coffee Company was quickly born.

After a few years of roasting coffee, the owner of Might Mo, Brian Jackson, partnered with DJ and Jamie Lee Kramer in 2016, and the three were able to create a storefront inside the 701 Cycle and Sport shop on Fraine Barracks Road.

A year later, the trio opened another coffee shop in the YMCA on Washington Street.

Now, after three and a half years, the Kramers are stepping away from Mighty Mo. The three decided to close the shop inside 701 Cycle and Jackson will move everything to the YMCA location.

Jackson says he wishes the Kramers well on their new adventure and is excited for what’s to come for the shop inside the “Y.”

“We have such a great team, the employees that we’ve had have become like family, like friends and so really, in 2020, I think we’re gonna be able to use that team to do some really, really cool things,” said Jackson.

Saturday, December 28, is the last day Mighty Mo will be open at the 701 Cycle location, where the Kramers will be serving up their last, bittersweet-in-thought-only, cups of coffee during regular hours.

