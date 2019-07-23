Military Appreciation Day at the fair

You may see a lot of military members at the fair today. Today is Military Appreciation Day at the North Dakota State Fair. All day the fair is offering men and women who serve the country special deals.

Fair officials wouldn’t be surprised if over 1,000 members of the military show up today.



They enjoyed a free meal and one person says its feels good to have a day just him and his family

SSG Brian Beuten: It really shows that people actually care. You know you walk down the streets and people say thank you for your service and that’s great and its good and it really makes you feel pride with your country. But when people actually put their money where their mouth is and really show that they care.

The free lunch wasn’t the only special deal for the military today. There are coupons for discounts at the gate, as well as reduced price tickets for the bull riding event tonight.

