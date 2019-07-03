Minot 4th of July Celebration

The city of Minot is getting ready to host its fourth annual Independence Day celebration.

Minot Parks and Recreation say the city has been preparing for this year’s event since last August.

The celebration will feature musical acts including Badlands Express, face painting, and food. But for the city the event is more than just a time for fun and fireworks

“Our job as the Minot Parks and Recreations is quality of life. And that’s why we do events like these, to bring people out. We’re all guilty of having such a busy schedule that we really lost that front porch effect where we get home from the end of the day and we talk to our neighbors and see how their lives are doing. So I think having an event like these is our opportunity to do that.” says Elly DesLauriers

The event kicks off at 9:30 Thursday tomorrow morning.

CLICK HERE for a list of times and events.