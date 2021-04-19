Minot adding 4 “no right turn on red” signs to increase pedestrian safety

Improving pedestrian safety is something engineers in Minot are working hard to accomplish.

One way they’re doing that is by implementing “no right turn on red” at four busy intersections.

If someone pushes the button to walk across a crosswalk, the new, digital signage helps to give them a five-second head start to begin walking before cars start turning.

This project has been a year in the making.

The city’s traffic engineer says the project helps pedestrians in a vehicle world.

“So even though we haven’t had any pedestrian-related accidents at W Burdick and 16th and W Burdick and 6th St SW, we don’t just want to sit around and be reactive to those. Trying to proactive, prevent those as much as we can,” said Stephen Joersz, traffic engineer.

The signs will be installed this summer: