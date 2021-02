It’s still a ways off yet, but Minot Air Force Base is getting ready for the Air Force’s new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters.

The plan is to replace the old Vietnam-era UH-1N Huey helicopters.

To start, there will be 11 helicopters.

The new helicopters are too big for the current facility, so construction on a new one will start next summer.

Officials say it will take 2 and a half years to build at a cost of more than $70 million.