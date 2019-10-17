Minot AFB offers program for Airmen

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — Almost 30 people are killed in drunk driving accidents every day in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At Minot Air Force Base, Airmen are stepping up to try to eliminate these tragic deaths, one ride at a time.

Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) is a service that provides a safe way home for those who live on base after a night on the town.

The program operates on a ‘no questions asked’ policy, meaning that when a caller gets picked up, he or she will not be asked any personal information like their age, rank or duty location.

KX News spoke with the president of the program and he said that one call could make all the difference.

“Being in the Airforce, we’re held to a higher standard and getting a DUI can be detrimental to our careers,” said Matthew Humbles, AADD president.

“When I first joined the colonel, that was apart of the group that my training, they always said, ‘One beer isn’t worth a career’ and that really stuck with me. So, we try to mitigate any possibility of an airman making that one mistake that jeopardizes their career”

The services run Thursday through Saturday, from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Oil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil"

Beer Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Walk"

Mandan/Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan/Williston"

Bowman Co Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Twins"

Mischel, Wanzek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mischel, Wanzek"

Thursday, October 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder"

AADD

Thumbnail for the video titled "AADD"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Pump Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pump Check"

House Numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Numbers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/17"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Traffic Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic Tips"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/17"

Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutting is LIFE"

Pumpkin Gutter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Gutter"

Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Sunshine & Warmth"

High School Volleyball 10.16

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.16"

BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Dawson CC 10.16.19"

Pre-Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pre-Trial"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge