Minot AFB offers program for Airmen

MINOT — Almost 30 people are killed in drunk driving accidents every day in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At Minot Air Force Base, Airmen are stepping up to try to eliminate these tragic deaths, one ride at a time.

Airmen Against Drunk Driving (AADD) is a service that provides a safe way home for those who live on base after a night on the town.

The program operates on a ‘no questions asked’ policy, meaning that when a caller gets picked up, he or she will not be asked any personal information like their age, rank or duty location.

KX News spoke with the president of the program and he said that one call could make all the difference.

“Being in the Airforce, we’re held to a higher standard and getting a DUI can be detrimental to our careers,” said Matthew Humbles, AADD president.

“When I first joined the colonel, that was apart of the group that my training, they always said, ‘One beer isn’t worth a career’ and that really stuck with me. So, we try to mitigate any possibility of an airman making that one mistake that jeopardizes their career”

The services run Thursday through Saturday, from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.