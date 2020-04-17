Minot Area Community Foundation Helps Local Non-Profits

Non-profit organizations do everything, from feeding the hungry to housing the homeless, but COVID-19 is bad news for many non-profits’ bottom lines.

Local non-profit organizations are some of the main contributors when it comes to helping people in times of need, and that’s why the Minot Area Community Foundation created a COVID-19 Disaster Response and Recovery Fund.

“We know in the non-profit community a lot of them have lost the ability to fundraise and have had to cancel fundraisers, so we’re taking a look at some of those concerns,” President of Minot Area Community Foundation Jason Zimmerman said.

The fund will help 501(c)(3) non-profits continue their relief in the community, and since applications opened last Wednesday, 10 have applied — one being the Minot Commission on Aging.

“Our biggest service is meals on wheels,” Executive Director of Minot Commission on Aging, Roger Reich said.

Reich says since beginning the organization back in 1973, they’ve served a few million meals to seniors in Minot and surrounding areas, which is all state-funded, but he said it’s other things that become costly, and those expenses are paid out of pocket.

“Paper sacks, trays, those types of items. Those are additional costs to us, so we knew that going in, so we applied for this grant,” Reich said.

He says applying was easy.

“It was an online, very simple, one page kind of grant process, very easy to fill out. Once you had it filled out you hit submit and it went right to them,” he said.

Zimmerman says most non-profits are in great need.

“We started a preliminary review of those 10 applications, and those applications total an excess of a total of a quarter-million dollars,” Zimmerman said.

He says with donations and other contributions, they can get the job done.

Application will close this Sunday, but keep your ears peeled for a second round coming soon.