Minot business hosts ‘Fill a Purse’ fundraiser for DVCC

No matter how big or small, donations to any nonprofit make a huge difference, especially during the holidays.

Minot Restaurant Supply has a different kind of Christmas tree this year.
Instead of ornaments, it’s decked with purses, because the business is hosting its very first ‘Fill a Purse’ campaign.

The goal is to fill the pocket-books with personal care items or small gifts to be donated to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

Anything like pajamas, socks, toiletries, makeup, all go a long way for the women and children that make their way to the crisis center.

“I think so many of these women don’t have a support group. So the community is their support group, and it’s an easy way to do it. You can spend a little, you can spend a lot, the choice is totally yours,” said Minot Restaurant Supply owner, Keela Forthun.

If you’d like to help, you can pick up a purse to fill yourself or just bring any items you’d like to donate to Minot Restaurant Supply (1715 Burdick Expy W) or to the Minot Soccer Association building on the fairgrounds.

Please get all donations in by December 13 so that they can be delivered to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center before Christmas comes.

The fundraiser just started on Monday and has already gotten a great response.

Kassidee Keller said, “It’s pretty great to see how the community is coming together and helping those in need.”

