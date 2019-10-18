Minot Chamber of Commerce chair pushing for local shopping

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — The Minot Chamber of Commerce Board will soon have a new chair.

Tom Rafferty will serve for the 2019-20 year.

One issue he said he will push during his time serving is shopping local. He said he doesn’t think people realize how much stay in Minot when you shop locally, versus online.

“So the chamber has looked at different national studies and what we found is, if you spend $100 on something, if you spend it at a locally owned store, $48 stays within your community,” said Rafferty, Minot Chamber of Commerce chair.

If it’s a big box chain store, that drops to about $14.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Jamboree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamboree"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Abbi

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbi"

New Roof

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Roof"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Shop Local

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shop Local"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10-18"

Innovation Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Innovation Academy"

1001 Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "1001 Days"

Awaken the Dawn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Awaken the Dawn"

Pheasants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasants"

Child Welfare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Welfare"

Photo Finish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Finish"

RIVER RISES

Thumbnail for the video titled "RIVER RISES"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/18"

Random Acts of Kindness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Random Acts of Kindness"

Friday's Storm Team Forecast 10/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Storm Team Forecast 10/18"

U-Mary Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Basketball"

Grand Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Farm"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge