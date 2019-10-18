Minot Chamber of Commerce chair pushing for local shopping

MINOT — The Minot Chamber of Commerce Board will soon have a new chair.

Tom Rafferty will serve for the 2019-20 year.

One issue he said he will push during his time serving is shopping local. He said he doesn’t think people realize how much stay in Minot when you shop locally, versus online.

“So the chamber has looked at different national studies and what we found is, if you spend $100 on something, if you spend it at a locally owned store, $48 stays within your community,” said Rafferty, Minot Chamber of Commerce chair.

If it’s a big box chain store, that drops to about $14.