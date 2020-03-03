Minot City Council approves $4.8M bid for retaining wall

Minot will soon be getting a pricey upgrade that, according to the city’s public information officer (PIO), is well overdue.

City council members voted Monday night to approve a bid of $4.8 million for a new retaining wall. The project will replace the current stone wall on the south and east sides of the City Hall building.

Over the years, the city has done patchwork to hold the structure together. The city’s PIO said the upgrade needs to happen now, or it could cost more down the road.

“Things get old, things have to get replaced. What we are doing here is trying to make something that is going to replace it better and stronger, and that is what we found. It’s a classic case of if we continue to push things off, they get more expensive,” said Derek Hackett, PIO.

The new vertical wall will also allow room for 30 more parking spaces. Hackett said construction will begin on that project this construction season.

