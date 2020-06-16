Minot City Council members will vote on term limits in August

Should elected leaders in Minot have term limits? That topic was presented at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Alderman Shannon Straight asked council members to consider changing the ordinance to be similar to one in Fargo, which only allows a person to serve three terms. Many aldermen voiced concerns, like Lisa Olson. She said she would like to see more diversity, but thinks limiting terms would discourage women and minorities to run. Alderman Straight said that if the city wants the trust of the community this would be the first step.

“I think that it can be a slippery slope and I think it can be an opportunity to improve our democracy,” said Straight.

Council members will vote on the ordinance change at a meeting in August.

