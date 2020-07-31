Minot community raises funds for cashier’s new car

Lending a helping hand is a quality at the heart of the community, and that’s exactly what a few folks in Minot are doing to help a local Walmart employee.

After a Facebook post was shared about cashier Bob Miller’s car being damaged by an uninsured driver, a virtual fundraiser was set up to help cover the cost of a new vehicle.

The fundraiser quickly caught the attention of Ideal Auto, a used car dealership in town, who joined in to provide the car.

The goal was met Friday, and one of the organizers says she just wanted to show appreciation to someone who always makes her day a little brighter.

“When I saw that somebody had posted that he was rear-ended by an uninsured driver and his car was, the back end of his car was totally damaged I knew we had to do something. He left a positive impact on somebody’s life so we want to return that favor is what we’re trying to do,” organizer Stephanie Jetty said.

She says they are going to surprise Bob with his new car next week.