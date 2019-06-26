Minot Fire Department Bringing On New Recruits After Years Of Under-staffing

The Minot Fire Department has had staffing issues in the past, but that is all about to change.

The Minot Fire Department will hold a ceremony Friday to honor six recent graduates from the recruit academy and seven firefighters who have completed their probationary period.

“For the last 7 weeks they have going through a lot of the skills and hands on training that they need to prepare themselves to be on the trucks.” says Kelli Kronschnabel, the Fire Chief.

Last year, Minot City Council made recruitment a priority, as well as keeping current employees.

“The two things the city did was create a pension, so they now have the ND PERS pension through the state as well as health insurance.” added Kronschnabel

The training captain for the fire department tells us this does not only mean growth for the fire department, but it will also help the community.

“We’ve had to call back a lot of overtime because we have had spots to fill. So now with these individuals coming on shift, we don’t have spots to fill and we can respond with a full battalion. So it’s actually going to increase our coverage and increase our personnel while we show up on a shift.” says Austin Burns.

One of the newest recruits says being a part of the fire department here in Minot was a no-brainer.

“We can train, and in training we can make sure doing everything correct, to the tee, so that were ready as we can be for that emergency situation.” says Mitchell Eull.

The Fire Chief adds, “Its just a different way of life and some people can really embrace that and make that a part of their life but some don’t. It’s just not for them.”

But it is, apparently, for more recruits than before, thanks to the changes that have made staying on the job more attractive.

The Fire Chief adds the department will officially be at full staff in two weeks, when two more firefighters join the team.