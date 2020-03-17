Minot hair salon takes precaution amid potential spread of coronavirus

Businesses around the state are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Styles Inc. Salon in Minot is one business that is using tips from medical professionals about keeping their facilities as clean as possible.

The manager of Styles Inc. said she also has specific tips for clients coming in for their appointments.

“Clients that come in just try to limit to just yourself that’s getting the service done. Just to you know limit, too many people in one space at one time as they’re saying that we should be doing. And if you feel ill at all, just stay home,” Olivia Foster said.

Styles Inc. Salon is currently remaining open under regular business hours.