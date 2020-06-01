Cody Holte

Minot Papa John’s hosting fundraiser for family of Michael Fenner

Nearly two weeks ago, 18-year-old Michael Fenner of Minot tragically passed away in a hit and run accident.

And now, a local business is doing their part to help raise money for Fenner’s familly.

Papa John’s is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, in which 100 percent of the profits for the day will go to funeral costs and other needs.

Fenner was an employee at the restaurant, and his manager says he was everything you could want in an employee, and in a friend.

“He always had a good personality good mood he was always trying to do whatever he could to help out around the store. So, I also treat a lot of the people here like they’re family, and we try to — that’s something we try to do here is treat everyone like family, so I just wanted to help out as much as I could,” Papa John’s General Manager Brock Wilmer said.

Additional donations can also be made in store on Wednesday.

