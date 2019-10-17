Minot Park backs away from ‘Gathering Space’

MINOT — A few weeks ago, KX News informed you on a new decision for Minot’s proposed Gathering Space, but now the project is down one major supporter.

Tuesday, the Minot Park Board voted to pull out of an agreement with the city to help develop the space. There are three proposed locations for the project, voted on by members of the community.

After much back and forth, the city council decided to move on from the top voted site, and on to the second most desired location. One board member said they couldn’t support the change, because it’s not what the people wanted.

“With the fact that it’s now not looking like it’s going to be there, and moving elsewhere, personally, I just didn’t feel like the support was there for that. This next location and that’s why I was in favor,” said Perry Olson, Minot Parks board member.

The agreement between the two was to have the park district hire a firm to construct the gathering space and possibly operate it. Olson said there could be a possibility of them teaming up in the future.

