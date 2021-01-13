Minot Police Chief says they’re prepared in case any protests become violent

With just a week away from the presidential inauguration, the FBI is warning of armed protests at Capitol buildings — including here in North Dakota.

Minot Police Chief John Klug says he hasn’t heard of any credible threat to the Minot community.

He’s spoken with the Bismarck police chief and has offered assistance if the Capital City needs it.

There is a plan in place, including having officers on standby.

“What we’ve learned in Minot is, if we let people be themselves and just be peaceful and we don’t provoke anything, we don’t go there and make something out of a situation, so far that’s worked out for us. That doesn’t work in every situation. It doesn’t work in every community,” said Klug.

He says coordinating with organizations and community members, like for Juneteenth, builds trust and credibility with the community.