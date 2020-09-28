Minot Public Library reduces hours

The Minot Public Library reduced its hours beginning this week, citing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Ward County along with Gov. Doug Burgum’s move of Ward County to moderate risk level.

The library will now be closed on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Monday and Wednesday, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curbside pick-up will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library Director Janet Anderson said that closing three days a week will allow for greater cleaning, disinfecting and quarantining, but the primary reason is to ensure that the library has

staff available to serve the public.

“We implemented a mask requirement back in July. So anyone that comes into the building needs to wear a mask. And I feel pretty strong about that because we do see a lot of the vulnerable population, but also some of our staff are at risk,” said Anderson.

She also said due to the change in hours, the After School Teen Space will no longer be

available. However, the library has virtual programs for all ages including storytimes at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, STEAM activities on Tuesdays, teen activities on Thursdays, and adult crafts the second Wednesday of the month.