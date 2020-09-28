Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot Public Library reduces hours

Video

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot Public Library reduced its hours beginning this week, citing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Ward County along with Gov. Doug Burgum’s move of Ward County to moderate risk level.

The library will now be closed on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Monday and Wednesday, the library will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curbside pick-up will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library Director Janet Anderson said that closing three days a week will allow for greater cleaning, disinfecting and quarantining, but the primary reason is to ensure that the library has
staff available to serve the public.

“We implemented a mask requirement back in July. So anyone that comes into the building needs to wear a mask. And I feel pretty strong about that because we do see a lot of the vulnerable population, but also some of our staff are at risk,” said Anderson.

She also said due to the change in hours, the After School Teen Space will no longer be
available. However, the library has virtual programs for all ages including storytimes at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, STEAM activities on Tuesdays, teen activities on Thursdays, and adult crafts the second Wednesday of the month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/29

Rugby Doc Research

Garrison PD Update

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/29

Tuesday's Forecast: warmer and windy

cold brew

NDC SEPT 29

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/28

Becker for Health Officer

Legacy Boy's Tennis

WDA Girl's Golf Championship

Alzheimer's Update

YHF

YLEH: Voter Mistakes

Silage

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/28

ATW: Bismarck Bobcats Interview

ATW: David Tries Tennis

ATW: Linton-HMB Football Mic'd Up

Citizen of the Year

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss