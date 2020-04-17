Minot resident hosts ‘Earth Day of Action’

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people indoors, there are still outdoor activities you can safely enjoy that also help the community.

One Minot resident is hoping people will get outside on Earth Day next week and pick up litter.

The event is called Minot Earth Day of Action and encourages you to participate with those in your household and even neighbors — while remaining at a safe social distance.

The coordinator of the event says the trash-pickup provides a good workout and gives a boost to the environment.

“It’s supposed to be beautiful next week so I think it’s a great thing. We can go out and maybe see some people from a distance that we haven’t seen in a while, and clean up at the same time,” Carrie Evans, Coordinator of Minot Earth Day of Action said.

