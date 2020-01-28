Minot school performing at State of the State

Some talented students in Minot are getting ready for a performance of a lifetime.

What started them on their journey has now brought them full circle. Now, they’re getting ready for one last performance.

“We had to have letters of recommendation, we had to record a musical recording and we had to prove some sort of community involvement with the students,” said band director Leslie Barney.

Over 90 students will leave bright and early for Grand Forks on Wednesday morning to perform for Gov. Doug Burgum at the State of the State address.

Barney said it says a lot about her students.

“They are really hard workers, I push them to do their absolute best and beyond,” said Barney.

“We practice more than normal, we go in homerooms. We come into the band room and we have the seventh and eighth graders while playing together and we do that every day of the week except Tuesdays,” said student Alex Ricks.

And even with all the practice under their belts for the big day, the baritone sax player said there’s still some nerves about.

“I’m a little nervous because it’s the governor. But I know we’re a good band and we can play for them,” said Ricks.

For most of the students, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. But for one, it’s just a chance to do what she loves.

“Music is pretty much my life. I do three instruments. I’ve been playing since I was four so I can’t imagine my life without playing instruments,” said student Sidney Ressler.

A chance to do what she truly loves, all while performing at one of the most important events in the state.

She added, “It’s truly an honor.”