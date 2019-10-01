Minot State celebrates 91st Homecoming

MINOT — Students are full of school pride and ready to hit the ground running this week as they celebrate homecoming.

Today, Minot State University kicked off its 91st Homecoming Week.

For faculty and students, this week is all about school pride, family and traditions. We spoke to one organizer who said each year gets better and better.

“Every year the homecoming parade and tailgate, and the different things that happen on that Saturday. It’s an old hat, lots of people have done it before, but it’s new every single time they come,” said Director of Alumni Relations at MSU Janna McKechnie.

“It’s different people, different faces. More fun each time they come it seems.”

On Wednesday, MSU is having a block party where everyone is welcome, even if you aren’t a student.

For a complete list of homecoming events, CLICK HERE.

