Minot State holds meeting for student center renovation

The Student Government Association at Minot State University hosted a meeting for faculty and students on Monday. Those in attendance were informed about the potential remodel.

The renovation would take up to two years and require an increase in student fees. The average student will pay an extra $50 per year.

Specific locations that would be affected are the Student ID office, the basement and the Beaver Dam.

“So we are doing a simple majority vote of the population who takes part in the vote. So not of the entire student population but the people who vote. In order for this to pass it would need to be 50 percent plus one, for the renovation to move forward,” Student Government Association President Janel Bartoluzzi said.

Students will be able to cast their vote for the renovation on March 25 and 26.