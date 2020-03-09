Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Minot State holds meeting for student center renovation

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Student Government Association at Minot State University hosted a meeting for faculty and students on Monday. Those in attendance were informed about the potential remodel.

The renovation would take up to two years and require an increase in student fees. The average student will pay an extra $50 per year.

Specific locations that would be affected are the Student ID office, the basement and the Beaver Dam.

“So we are doing a simple majority vote of the population who takes part in the vote. So not of the entire student population but the people who vote. In order for this to pass it would need to be 50 percent plus one, for the renovation to move forward,” Student Government Association President Janel Bartoluzzi said.

Students will be able to cast their vote for the renovation on March 25 and 26.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 3-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 8-9-20"

Caucus Ready

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Ready"

Lunch Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lunch Debt"

MSU Student Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Student Center"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/9"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures & Partly Sunny"

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month"

Last look at WDA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last look at WDA"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Restaurant vs Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant vs Home"

Country House Plane Ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country House Plane Ride"

International Women's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Women's Day"

Williston DUI

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston DUI"

Robert One Minute 3-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-8"

New Town

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town"

2 Men, Dog Survive Small Plane Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Men, Dog Survive Small Plane Crash"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge