Minot State senior ends semester on a bittersweet note

Graduations and proms have been postponed or canceled at high schools across the state.

For upcoming college grads, internships and final senior projects have been taken away as well.

Eleni Garbrandt, a senior at Minot State University, spent months working on a capstone project to complete her final spring semester at MSU.

The project was a mock blood drive event that Garbrandt created and carried out as if in real-time.

But because classes moved online, Garbrandt said she had to record the presentation of the project and upload it to YouTube for people to watch at home.

She says that although she was glad she got to continue with the presentation — her experience did not feel complete.

“Like yeah I did the project, I finished it I put a lot of hard work into it and I presented. But it didn’t feel like I actually accomplished as much as I probably would have felt if I did it in person,” Garbrandt said.

Garbrandt will be graduating with a degree in Public Relations.

