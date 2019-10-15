Minot State Set to Host Two Day “College Life” Event

MINOT — Preparing for college can be stressful, but Minot State University said they are here to help.

MSU is hosting its second annual Kick Start event Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18 which will give high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to spend a day in the life of a college student.

From setting your class schedule, attending classes and also getting a taste of the dining halls food, Minot State director of enrollment said even if MSU isn’t in your future it’s still a great experience.

“I think even if a student isn’t quite sure Minot State is the place for them, it’s always a good idea to come check out what college life is like and so I encourage everyone who’s interested to come. We’d love to host you and see what we can offer and it’s just a chance for you to really experience what college is like,” said Katie Tyler, director of enrollment services at MSU.

MSU encourages everyone to sign up for this free event.