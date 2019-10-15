Minot State Set to Host Two Day “College Life” Event

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — Preparing for college can be stressful, but Minot State University said they are here to help.

MSU is hosting its second annual Kick Start event Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct. 18 which will give high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to spend a day in the life of a college student.

From setting your class schedule, attending classes and also getting a taste of the dining halls food, Minot State director of enrollment said even if MSU isn’t in your future it’s still a great experience.

“I think even if a student isn’t quite sure Minot State is the place for them, it’s always a good idea to come check out what college life is like and so I encourage everyone who’s interested to come. We’d love to host you and see what we can offer and it’s just a chance for you to really experience what college is like,” said Katie Tyler, director of enrollment services at MSU.

MSU encourages everyone to sign up for this free event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball 10.15

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.15"

Girls HS Swim and Dive 10.15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Swim and Dive 10.15"

Moose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose"

Angel Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Angel Babies"

Morton County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton County Fatal"

McKenzie County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie County Fatal"

Medina Ambulance Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medina Ambulance Service"

Boys State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys State Soccer"

Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lost Class Ring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Class Ring"

Badge of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badge of Hope"

College Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Preview"

Trench Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trench Safety"

Search Continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search Continues"

Farm Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farm Equipment"

Child Sex Assault Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Sex Assault Task Force"

Bowman Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Murder Case"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Counterfeit Bills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counterfeit Bills"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge