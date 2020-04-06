Coronavirus
Minot State University alumnus uses music to spread positivity through New York City

Music has the power to uplift people during tough times, and during the COVID-19 pandemic — musicians around the world are using their talents to bring joy.

“Everyone, ya know, cheers from their apartment. And we hear horns, we hear clapping, and we’re praising the people who are on the frontlines of the pandemic,” Matthew Jermiason, a former Minot resident and alumnus of Minot State, said.

Jermiason is a trombone player originally from Minot, currently living in New York City, one of the hotspots in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re the city that never sleeps — and we’re all sleeping, ya know that sort of thing,” Jermiason said.

Jermiason has joined the rest of the city in celebrating those on the frontlines of the pandemic by using his musical talents and playing from his building’s rooftop.

He says he feels a strong unity among the residents of the city, even though they are not physically together.

“Every night when I’m playing out on the roof I’m seeing people communicate across the buildings — And like hearing them say one more song, keep playing. They sing along or they clap along or they’ll bring out tamborines and shakers and things like that. And all of that just reinforces the idea that we can get connected through music,” Jermiason said.

No matter where Jermiason is physically he says his love for music will always be rooted in the Magic City and even had some inspirational words for those back home.

“I’m just encouraging everybody in Minot, and in North Dakota, to stay positive, continue playing music. I don’t know, I feel like sometimes this is the time to play if you have a piano sitting around in your house just start playing piano or a guitar or whatever like this is the time to do it. Let’s bring people together through music during this time,” Jermiason said.

To see Jermiason’s rooftop performance or listen to his music, click HERE.

