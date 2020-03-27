1  of  2
Breaking News
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota

Minot State University nursing students go virtual

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University nursing students across the country are facing unprecedented times as schools move to remote instruction due to COVID-19.

Minot State University is one school whose nursing department now has to rely on virtual simulations instead of hands-on activities to get experience.

Students normally volunteer hours at Trinity Hosptial and other facilities to complete their degree, but now their courses are solely online.

A Minot State nursing instructor says there are still vital lessons students will learn even without person-to-person contact.

“Emergency situations come up where you have to decide what do I do? Communication situations with families. So they get a lot of — They aren’t touching the patient but they get to do all the decision making, the critical thinking and making those decisions, delegating to other personnel as well just like in real life,” said Kim Tiedman, an MSU nursing professor.

Tiedman says the interactive courses will be implemented next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

2 New Exec Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 New Exec Orders"

Telemedicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemedicine"

Overpayment Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overpayment Scam"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Face Masks"

Rent Paid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent Paid"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

Protecting Homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Homeless"

Calls Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calls Down"

Community Funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Funds"

Virtual Nursing Program MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Nursing Program MSU"

Virtual Dance Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Dance Classes"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Teacher Parade - Rolla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Rolla"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge