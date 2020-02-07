‘Minot Through Your Eyes’ winner announced

Mayor Shaun Sipma challenged the Minot community with the “Minot Through Your Eyes” challenge.

He asked people to submit pictures of how they view the Magic City, and the community stepped up. Over 100 photos were submitted.

Only one could be chosen to represent the Magic City that ‘popped up’ overnight. Rick Heit submitted a few photos — but one really stood out.

“My daughter’s a big Harry Potter fan and the ‘Magic City’ is the best nickname of a city around. It just sparked my imagination and so we created a thing where ‘what would it be like if you actually had to use magic to enter the Magic City?’ We went out by the sign of the Magic City and had her open a Harry Potter portal to downtown Minot,” said Heit, photographer.

Heit is a photographer for Minot State and also has his own photography business.

