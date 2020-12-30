Minot woman says she was denied care at walk-in clinic because of coronavirus symptoms

After having abdominal surgery in mid-October, a woman started experiencing some swelling and other side effects.

She’s sharing her story about the care she was able to receive versus care she says she was denied.

We met with her to learn more, and share what COVID protocols are in place at some walk-in clinics and emergency rooms so you know what to expect before you seek care amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessie Taylor had abdominal surgery in mid-October. She says she was healing fine but then noticed some swelling on Dec. 13.

“It wasn’t such a big deal because it wasn’t hurting or anything,” Taylor said.

After a spike in her temperature, she had some concerns.

“I called Trinity Urgent Care and told them what was going on and they said, ‘Oh, we can’t see you because you have a temperature of 101.9 and that’s a COVID symptom, you need to get tested for covid first,” Taylor said.

Taylor says she asked how long results would take to get back and was told between three and six days.

“And I said, ‘So, I could have something going on inside of me that antibiotics could clear up and you’re telling me I had to wait three to six days before I can be seen by Urgent Care?'” Taylor said.

She says she then called Sanford’s walk-in clinic and was seen right away. She took a rapid COVID-19 test, which came back negative.

“They realized it was an infection somewhere in my body and I showed them my stomach and by then it had turned red and it was hot and that was where the infection was at,” Taylor said.

She was prescribed some antibiotics and sent home.

Taylor says she had a number of reasons she didn’t want to go to the emergency room.

“And even your insurance company urges you to go to your primary care provider first or an urgent care before you go to an emergency room. You save the emergency room for people who actually have real emergencies like death, like bleeding, like serious stuff. A fever, I just didn’t think was that serious, but I knew something was going on,” Taylor said.

We reached out to local health care providers to find out what their COVID-related protocols are.

We were told that at Sanford Health if you have any COVID symptoms, a patient can be seen but not until after a rapid COVID test, which can take between 60 and 90 minutes to get results.

“We’re very cautious on not mixing a possible COVID patient inside our clinic waiting rooms or the emergency departments,” said Fred Fridley, vice president of operations Bismarck Sanford.

Fridley says they still treat you, even if you are positive just in a separate area.

“We never deny anybody care. Not only in our walk-in clinics or in our emergency department,” Fridley said.

We reached out to Trinity Health about their COVID-related protocols and was given the following statements:

“We have a patient relations process available. Patients can use that process if they have an issue.”

And a statement from Trinity Vice President Randy Schwan: “We can’t speak to a patient’s diagnosis or individual treatment.”

Taylor says in her case, she wishes Trinity would have given her a chance to be seen without having to wait especially knowing her fever was not COVID-related.

Taylor says the healing process has been much better now.