Minot YWCA hosting fundraiser through virtual concert

Local nonprofits are limited in terms of fundraising opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but the YWCA in Minot has come up with a virtual way to help its residents, along with providing entertainment.

The nonprofit will be hosting a virtual concert called Stay Home for the Homeless, which will be live-streamed on Facebook on April 25.

Local performers will be showcased throughout the event and there is also a silent auction with items donated by local businesses.

The fundraising goal for the event is $10,000, which goes directly to hotel vouchers for residents.

The Executive Director for the YWCA says this amount will help keep residents comfortable and safe for 30 days.

“So being able to give the women a peace of mind — that you’re gonna have an entire month of shelter where you can get yourself back together, you can get that job, you can be able to secure those funds for your own place. A month is a good amount of time for somebody to be able to do that,” YWCA Executive Director Meghan von Behren said.

To learn more about the virtual concert, click HERE.