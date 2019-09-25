Missile chefs at Minot AFB

Brave men and women risk their lives every day to protect you and me, but they can’t do that on an empty stomach.

Minot Air force is one of three bases that not only have missiles, but also missile chefs.

We sat down with members of the team to see the importance of their job.

“The biggest section we have in our career field is food. The fact that we are feeding the force altogether. It is an important thing because if we aren’t feeding them, they’re gonna go hungry,” says SSGT Oscar Lizama.



Along with F.E Warren AFB in Wyoming and Malmstrom in Montana, Minot Air Force base houses missiles. Frequent training is required for this job, and so is feeding the people who train.

SSGT Lizama adds,”Our job is to deploy our missile chefs out to the missile field complex to feed the security force members that are out there and the facility managers.”

Chefs cook breakfast, lunch, and dinner serving over 20 meals a day. Even though some of the food isn’t ideal, there are still fan favorites.

“Our popular items that we have out there are the stir fry. Chicken fried rice, chicken stir fry, chicken lo mein,” says Lizama.



Other airman says there are many moving parts to this job, and everyone has to chip in to make things flow.

Senior airman Ameer Marbury adds, “I overlook the storeroom. I would go in there and count how much produce we have, how many dairy foods we have, and then I would order how much we’re going to need.”

“I’m the accountant here for the missile sites, however, I’ll still trip our occasionally, whenever they need help somewhere,” says SSGT Deandra Madrid.

Missile field airmen may be miles away from what they consider home, on-base..but team Minot makes sure it feels like home one meal at a time.