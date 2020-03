Today: Mostly sunny with very warm highs in the 60s. The southeasterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for rain with warm lows in the 30s and 40s. SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with rain chances likely in far western ND. Slighty cooler highs in the 50s with southerly wind at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.