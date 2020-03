Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a wintry mix to move through much of Northern ND. Especially around the Bakken region. Light snow accumulation of around a half-inch is possible. Highs will remain seasonable in the 30s and 40s with a light southeasterly wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. The southeasterly wind stays light.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with warmer highs in the 30s and 40s. A southerly wind will stay around 5-15 mph.