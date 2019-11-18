Monday: Increasing Wind & Afternoon Sun

Today: Morning rain with even a chance at a little freezing rain around the Turtle Mountains and the Devils Lake basin. Today is the warmest day this week as highs warm to the 40s and 50s. Increasing northwesterly wind at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. Decreasing clouds will bring a chance at afternoon sunshine.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows dip to the 20s and 30s. The northwesterly wind will be a little lighter at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tuesday: A sunny start with increasing clouds. Highs will warm to a very seasonable range and to the 30s and 40s. The wind stays light and variable. Clouds will increase out ahead of a chance for snow by Tuesday evening in the far west around Williston and Dickinson. Light and moderate snow could bring 1″-3″ between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

