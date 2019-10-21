Monday: Rain For Some While Others Will See Sun

Today: Decreasing rain and clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs will return to the 40s ad 50s. Windy conditions will be mostly east of hwy 83. Sustained northerly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 40 mph. The higher wind gusts will be around 50 mph around the James River Valley area. Much lighter northerly wind west of hwy 83.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies will make for perfect viewing conditions of the Orionid meteor shower. Clearing skies will also drop the overnight lows to the 20s and 30s. The northerly wind stays blustery in central and eastern ND.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny as highs return to the 40s and 50s. The northerly wind will stay around 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance for rain and snow in far western ND. Some areas could see light snow accumulation of around 1″-2″. Expect colder daytime highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.