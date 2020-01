Today: Mostly sunny with a few clouds moving in later this afternoon. Today is the warmest day this week as highs warm to the 30s. Increasing wind will become northwesterly and rise to around 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-45 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the single digits and teens. NW wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs will range from the single digits in the northeast to the upper 20s in the southwest. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.