More charges filed in Williston murder case

A Williston man already facing murder charges—is now being slapped with more charges in the case.
Steven Rademacher is accused of running over three people with his vehicle in July, one man was killed in the attack.

Rademacher today in court was charged with two more attempted murder charges, as well as three counts of terrorizing.
Rademacher is accused of yelling at a group of his neighbors before he got in his car on July 29th.

Witnesses at the scene told police Rademacher took off at a high rate of speed before flipping a u-turn and then driving into the group of people.

Dyson Bastian was killed. Two others were injured.
The new charges filed in Williams County relate to attempted murder of the two men who were injured.
Rademacher is expected to enter his plea on the murder charge on October 23.

