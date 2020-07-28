Morton County Fair looks different this year due to the pandemic

The Morton County fair is taking place this week but due to COVID-19 restrictions, like most events, it looks a little different this year.

The Morton County fair typically brings in a few thousand people, but this year, organizers say they’re only expecting up to 1,200. Part of the restrictions includes no live music or beer gardens. Organizers say they’re focusing more on the 4H participants who are able to take part in livestock shows.

“It’s a lot different. The fair will be a lot quieter than it usually is but again we’re really just trying to have an event where youth in our community can really showcase the things that they love to do,” said Karla Meikle, 4H Extension Agent.

The livestock shows will be live streamed. For the information, click here.