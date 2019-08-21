Motor Vehicle/Bicycle Injury Crash

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle along Highway 2, East of Leeds.


The Highway Patrol says 3 cyclists were all traveling East around noon today when a 29-year-old man, making a call on his cell phone failed to see one of them and struck him.
The 40-year-old man from Boston, Massachusetts was wearing a helmet and was transported to a hospital in Devils Lake.
Authorities say his injuries are not life-threatening.
The man who hit him was cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle while distracted.
The Highway patrol says the crash remains under investigation.

