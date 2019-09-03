The Mouse River Enhancement Flood protection plan is visible in much of the Magic City, and another project will start up soon.

Today at the Board of Ward County Commissioners meeting, they voted to move forward with that. Previously, the plan was approved to acquire land to install levees. Some commissioners were not sure about it, but Ryan Ackerman, an engineer, was at the meeting today to explain how it will all work and to calm any fears.

“These are basically piles that are temporary but, basically a levy is going in the exact same place, when were done using these as a pre-consolidation fill. So the temporary piles will be taller. It will be approximately 25 feet tall, but they will be replaced by a levee that is, in the neighborhood of 15 feet tall.” says Ryan Ackerman.

The pre-consolidation is needed to compact the soil, so no harm is done to the levee once it is in place.