Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Mouse River Enhancement Flood Protection Plan

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mouse River Enhancement Flood protection plan is visible in much of the Magic City, and another project will start up soon.

Today at the Board of Ward County Commissioners meeting, they voted to move forward with that. Previously, the plan was approved to acquire land to install levees. Some commissioners were not sure about it, but Ryan Ackerman, an engineer, was at the meeting today to explain how it will all work and to calm any fears.

“These are basically piles that are temporary but, basically a levy is going in the exact same place, when were done using these as a pre-consolidation fill. So the temporary piles will be taller. It will be approximately 25 feet tall, but they will be replaced by a levee that is, in the neighborhood of 15 feet tall.” says Ryan Ackerman.

The pre-consolidation is needed to compact the soil, so no harm is done to the levee once it is in place.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Murder Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Charge"

Hi Honey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hi Honey"

Flood Protection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection"

Sweet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Harvest"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 9-3-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-3-19"

Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Out of the Darkness Walk: fighting for suicide prevention"

Windy Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windy Conditions"

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT in Dickinson

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Dickinson"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"
More Video

Don't Miss