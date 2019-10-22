MSU Students Seeking Donations

MINOT — The Minot State University chapter of National Student Speech Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA) is making money in a cheesy way.

The student-driven club is asking the community to join them Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. for dinner at Pizza Ranch to help with donations for their Speech Language Hearing Convention in Florida.

For every meal purchased 20 percent, as well as all tips, go toward travel and convention expenses.

Members of the club said this convention will help them strengthen their skills for the future.

“I’m a first-year graduate student so I have my own clients that I see. So I’m using this convention to learn more and just take it all in. Really, I think it’s going to be a great experience,” said club member Hayley Watt.

Club members appreciate all donations and hope to have a great turn out this Thursday.

