Multiple injuries reported from South Prairie school bus, car crash

4/13/21, 6:42 p.m.

According to an update from Sgt. Huston, one child from the school bus and all three juvenile occupants of the car were transported to Trinity hospital by ambulance. He says all injuries sustained were serious but non-life-threatening

The crash remains under investigation.

4/13/21, 5:52 p.m.

Multiple injuries were reported on Tuesday after a car crashed into the back of a South Prairie school bus on Highway 83, eight miles south of Minot.

Sgt. Kevin Huston, with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, says they believe a total of five people were injured from the crash — three from the car and two children from the bus. He says all five were transported to the hospital and he is not aware of the extent of the injuries. Both vehicles were coming from the school when the crash occurred.

Huston says the bus was slowing to make a left hand turn when the car rear-ended the bus.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. and was being cleared around 5 p.m. when a KX News crew arrived.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.