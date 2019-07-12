Narcan Training

Local organizations are working to put a life-saving drug into the hands of the public.

The First District Health Unit held training tonight to teach members of the public how to administer Narcan, a drug that counteracts the potentially-deadly effects of opioid overdoses.



Officials say that while Minot is no stranger to the opioid epidemic, getting Narcan into more people’s hands is one part of dealing with the problem.

Elizabeth Kosel-Tilton: So it’s not possible to give to much Narcan to cause harm. However, if you have a substance use disorder on long term opiates, it will put you into withdrawal symptoms so you will be very uncomfortable. Narcan lasts about 15 to 30 minutes. Usually an overdose will last 1 to 3 hours.