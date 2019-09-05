NASA Visits UND

Students got an out of this world experience at one North Dakota college today.

Jim Bridenstine is the top administrator at NASA.

And, today he met with staff and students at the University of North Dakota to talk about the future of space exploration.

Bridenstine thinks U-N-D will be very involved with NASA in the coming years…. because the college is working on spacesuits that could one day be used by their Astronauts.

“Here at the University of North Dakota, they’re working on the lower torso specifically. The mobility capability of space suits. So that we can actually have space suits where we can actually walk around on another world. We haven’t had that since the apollo program,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA Administrator.

NASA says it plans to return to the Moon by the year 2024, and have a sustained human presence on and around it by 2028.

So, they’ve got a few years left to perfect those suits.