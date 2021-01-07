National CBD Month: Two Bismarck shops raise awareness on this wellness product

There’s more than one way to chill out in the month of January — that’s by celebrating National CBD Month.

CBD is a common ingredient in many health and wellness products and many still wonder, what is it?

cbdMD founded National CBD Month last year for the first time as an initiative to help raise awareness, provide education, and bust myths about this health and wellness product.

CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, is a common ingredient in many health products that works with your endocannabinoid system to help the body maintain overall wellness.

Lonna Brooks, the owner of Terry’s Health Products says, “The determining factor in legal terms, agriculture would disagree, but in legal terms, a hemp plant and a marijuana plant is keeping that THC under .3 %. That’s the legal difference.”

CBD is derived from the hemp plant and it’s completely legal in North Dakota since the 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized hemp products. And because of that, Lonna says they have all their CBD products third-party tested to ensure legality.

Lonna says, “We decided to bring it in in 2015 and we’ve found that it has been an amazing natural

alternative to many prescriptions that are out there.”

CBD works to maintain our bodies’ homeostasis: a healthy state of balance against outside factors

that disrupt how the human body typically performs.

The CBD manager of terry’s says with any hemp-based CBD, you cannot experience a “high”, just the benefits of health after its absorbed into your endocannabinoid system.

Alex Domson, the CBD manager at Terry’s says, “We’ve only generalized the main benefits, whether that’s with our pain, inflammation, in our sleep, our immune system.”

Another shop that sells the products is Ignite Dispensary in Bismarck. The manager says CBD affects everyone differently.

Casey Mcrea, the manager at Ignite Dispensary says, “The endocannabinoid system can react differently so you and I could react differently to CBD and we have had some guests that do that where I would just get relaxed.. and the other people would fall asleep quite heavily. So it’s very smart to kind of ease into it.”

There are many ways to try it. Casey says, “We have in what’s called tinctures, that are small oil drops that go underneath the tongue. We have edibles, suckers, it comes in pretty much every form you can imagine. Including just bottled water.”

Casey adds, “Gummies, coffee, k cups for your Keurig if that’s too much maybe just a little booster for your coffee. We even have shampoo, conditioner, mouthwash, toothpaste, it’s one of those things that until you try and kind of formulate it for what you need it almost sounds overreaching but everything has a purpose.”

With all the CBD products out there, you’re surely able to find something that fits in your wellness routine.

It’s important to check with your doctor to make sure CBD doesn’t interfere with any medications you’re taking.