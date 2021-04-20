NATIONAL DAY CALENADR: National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day

Welcome to April 20th on the National Day Calendar.

Pineapples are a symbol of hospitality. For centuries they have been given as presents to guests. The problem is that not everyone knows how to carve this spiky fruit. Pineapple upside down cake to the rescue! With its sweet caramelized topping and cherries peeking through the golden rings, your guests will know you thought of them and baked a perfect cake.

The origins of this cake date back hundreds of years to when folks cooked in cast iron skillets. A simple way to bake was to line the skillet with fruit and pour batter over the top. When the cake is done it is inverted on a platter and the results bring an instant smile to camp chefs and home cooks alike. Ever since James Dole began canning pineapple in the early 1900s, the fruit was destined for this special treat.

On National Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day, celebrate friendship with cake that says Aloha, no matter where you live.

Today we also celebrate National Cheddar Fries Day, National Lima Bean Respect Day, and National Look Alike Day.