NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: April Fools Day

Welcome to April 1st on the National Day Calendar.

Think Daylight Savings Time causes problems with scheduling? Try changing an entire calendar!

In 1582, France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian one, which we still use today.

That meant that New Years Day moved from March to January and the folks who didn’t get the memo were often ridiculed as April Fools. The great tradition of pulling off pranks to produce these April Fools has been a global favorite ever since.

If you’ve never seen the Spaghetti Harvest in Ticino Switzerland, you are in for a treat.

This was documented by the BBC TV show Panorama in 1957, and remains one of the world’s best spoofs. Since television hadn’t been around for long, no one suspected that the right credible Britts would be pulling a fast one.

On April Fools Day, go ahead and play your favorite pranks. Just remember that what comes around, goes around.

Today we also celebrate National One Cent Day, National Sourdough Bread Day, National Burrito Day, National Alcohol Screening Day, and Take Down Tobacco National Day of Action.