Bringing home the bacon is a saying that goes back to 12th century England, when married men would swear an oath that they had not argued with their spouse for a whole year and a day.

Upon taking this oath they were rewarded with a side of bacon. The phrase then referred to men who were seen as exemplary citizens and husbands. This might be a good day to make a similar resolution for the coming new year, although its much easier to simply buy bacon these days. Its true that few people can resist the smell of bacon frying up in a pan, so its bound to lead to a harmonious home.

On Bacon Day we celebrate a food that is delicious no matter who brings it home.

Today we also celebrate Falling Needles Family Fest Day and National Bicarbonate of Soda Day.